Monday, November 4, 2024
Radio Club donates to Civitan Club accessible playground project

The Almonte Amateur Radio Club (AARC) has...

The Wizard is … Odd? comes to Mississippi Mills

The team of Kris and Rob Riendeau...

For sale: Side table, drapes

1. Antique Duncan Phyfe side table, includes metal claw feet. $30.

2. Attractive living room drapes: 6 panels (each 50 inches wide and 82 inches long) rommet heading. $5.00 a panel or 6 for $25.00

Please contact: neujud@rogers.com

