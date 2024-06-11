Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Breakfast at the Legion, June 15

At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon,...

Ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQTIA+ people

Saturday, June 15 @ 1pm to 2pm...
Classified AdsFor sale: Thule carrier

For sale: Thule carrier


Thule Gateway bike carrier for sale. $100
Excellent condition!

Call Dave at 613-869-8665

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs.




