A one of a kind table with character, flexibility and colour. A unique recently reborn piece with ageless mahogany legs, reclaimed oak skirt and a Ottawa Valley white pine table top. It’s style is perfect for a cottage, an apartment, a farm type kitchen or as a desk for an office. This 32’’x 53’’ custom table can seat four to six for breakfast, lunch or dinner. If interested contact Bill at 613-256-3496.

Asking $200