Shrimp Chow Mein

by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from Canadian Living is as good as take-out. Prepare chow mein sauce and set aside. Cook broccoli and noodles and set aside. Sauté broccoli, onions, garlic and ginger in sesame oil, add noodles and then chow mein sauce. Add cooked shrimp, heat through and serve. Cook’s note: I omitted the bean sprouts.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used tamari instead of soy sauce, Marukan rice vinegar and Lee Kum Kee sesame oil. Make sure the noodles and shrimp are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Chow mein sauce

7 tbsp (105 ml) soy sauce

3 tbsp (45 ml) rice vinegar

3½ tbsp (22.5 ml) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (15 ml) cornstarch

Chow mein

2 cups (500 ml) chopped Chinese broccoli (gailan) or rapini or small broccoli florets

14 oz (400 g) dry chow mein noodles

3 tablespoons (45 ml) canola oil, divided

1 onion, halved and thinly sliced

3 green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon (5 ml) grated fresh ginger

1 ½ cups (375 ml) bean sprouts

2 tablespoons (30 ml) toasted sesame oil

Chow mein sauce

1 lb (454 g) cooked shrimp

Preparation:

Chow mein sauce

In bowl, whisk together ingredients until sugar is dissolved. (Make-ahead: Can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.) Makes about ½ cup (125 ml).

Chow mein

In saucepan of boiling salted water, blanch broccoli for 2 minutes. Drain, run under cold water, drain again. Set aside. In separate saucepan of boiling salted water, cook noodles for 2 minutes. Drain and drizzle with 1 tsp (5 ml) canola oil to prevent sticking. Set aside. In wok or large skillet, heat remaining canola oil over medium heat. Add onion and reserved broccoli; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add green onions, garlic, ginger, bean sprouts and sesame oil; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Stir in reserved noodles, mixing well. Pour chow mein sauce around edge of wok; toss mixture gently to coat; cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp; cook 1 minute.

From Canadian Living