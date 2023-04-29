Saturday, April 29, 2023
Frangipani Boutique celebrates fourth anniversary, May 1


Frangipani Boutique opened its doors on May 1st, 2020 and we are most excited and grateful to now be in our 4th year.

We are a woman’s clothing store with brands such as Habitat, Joseph Ribkoft, CharlieB, Hue leggings, Orientique and much more.

The team and I want to thank our customers who supported us through thick and thin as we rode out 2 years of the Covid 19 pandemic, and the street construction in front of our store last summer. We wouldn’t have made it without you!

Won’t you join us for a whole week of celebration starting May 1st to 7th, 2023 as we offer a 20% discount on all in-store merchandise as well as a chance to win a daily gift card of $100.

Frangipani Boutique, 24 Mill Street, Almonte, On.

