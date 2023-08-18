Frans Polis — obituary

POLIS, Frans Willem Hugo

Passed away with his children by his side on August 9, 2023, in the Ottawa Civic Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Johanne (nee van Schendel), as well as his parents Willem and Winnifred (van Romondt) and brother, Lou.

Frans was a loving father to Annemarie (Joseph), Monique (Greg), and Chris. He was a proud “Opa” to Chris, Aleasha, Liam, Wickus, Griffin and Marcus.

Frans was born in South Africa on May 28, 1936. When he was a child his family moved to what is now Indonesia and during World War II Frans was held with his mother and brother in a Japanese internment camp in West Java. Following the war his family returned to the Netherlands, where he met his bride. The couple decided to move to Canada on the advice of Johanne’s sister, where later in life they eventually settled in Almonte, Ont. with their children. Frans found employment with the Federal Government where he remained until his retirement. He loved sailing and would go whenever he had the opportunity. His final days were joyful with visits to his daughters and living with his son.

Donations in memory of Frans may be made to LAWS (Lanark Animal Welfare Society).

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11AM in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Carleton Place) with a reception to follow. Interment in the Parish Cemetery.

