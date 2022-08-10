The BillboardFree admission to Textile Museum with Puppets Up pass Free admission to Textile Museum with Puppets Up pass August 10, 2022 Bought a ticket to Puppets Up? Get free admission to the museum the same weekend! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Call for presenters for Fall/Spring MMPL Travelogue series August 5, 2022 Neighbourhood Yard Sale, Saturday, August 6 August 5, 2022 A Virtual Tour Through the Lands of the Lost Villages — August 17 August 3, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Couch, bamboo chairs August 10, 2022 Free admission to Textile Museum with Puppets Up pass August 10, 2022 Thai-Style Shrimp with Fresh Basil August 8, 2022 Yard of the Week, August 10 2022 August 9, 2022 FOR SALE: Various tiems August 9, 2022 Bell Canada: Unfinished Business August 8, 2022 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: Harvesting Sweets A successful approach to a son’s behavioural challenges Almonte Riverside Trail is open Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists get a reading lesson Busy bumble bees Aaron Francis’ summer Soulpepper experience Dr. Kate Miller’s back-to-school health and safety tips Peter Nelson’s travels – On into Thailand