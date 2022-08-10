Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

FOR SALE: Couch, bamboo chairs

Last time to be offered; we have...

Free admission to Textile Museum with Puppets Up pass

Bought a ticket to Puppets Up? Get...

Thai-Style Shrimp with Fresh Basil

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Farm Girl...
The BillboardFree admission to Textile Museum with Puppets Up pass

Free admission to Textile Museum with Puppets Up pass

Bought a ticket to Puppets Up? Get free admission to the museum the same weekend!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone