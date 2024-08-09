Classified AdsFree: Entrance door Free: Entrance door August 9, 2024 Exterior door, 36×79, insulated, no charge. Must be picked up. 613-818-5679. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Victorian cast iron bed frame for sale August 8, 2024 Sunflower crafts for sale August 4, 2024 Tools for sale August 4, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest “The History of Fairview Manor,” August 14 August 9, 2024 Free: Entrance door August 9, 2024 Those Fabulous Painted WIndows are up again for Puppets Up! August 8, 2024 Local man nominates Home Hospice North Lanark for company donation August 8, 2024 BIG SING in James St. Park, August 14 August 9, 2024 Victorian cast iron bed frame for sale August 8, 2024 From the Archives Gardening in Almonte: Lots of green tomatoes! Water: The Stuff of Life Enerdu lawyer calls heritage bylaw "contemptuous" Nordion donates $1,000 to AGH/FVM Foundation on behalf of Almonte’s Heather Baird Insurance firms ‘put themselves in the picture’ for AGH Easy Garlic Parmesan Buffalo Chicken Wings AGH Run/Walk sets fundraising record: $105,000 Subway raising funds to support Mississippi Mills River Run