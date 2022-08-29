Free outdoor artisan show on Labour Day Weekend, Maberly, Ontario

Monday, August 29, 2022
Celebrating its 16th year, the Sundance Artisan Show invites you to spend time in a beautiful riverbank setting with 40 local artists in Maberly, Ontario during Labour Day weekend.

Peppered across two acres of forest, field, and riverfront will be a diverse group of artisans specializing in various art forms: pottery, wood, sheet metal, stained glass, artisan soaps, fibre art, jewelry, clothing, blown glass, to name a few. The artists have been working hard over the year, and are ready to present to you their wonderful creations. The setting is ideal for relaxing while shopping for the perfect gift for that special someone. Feel free to grab a chair, and enjoy sitting by the beautiful Fall River with old mill ruins.

Parking and entrance are free. Donations welcome.

The event will be open all 3 days of the September long weekend (Sept 3,4,5). Hours: Sat. & Sun. 10am-5pm; Mon. 10am-2pm. Sundance is located at 126 Maberly Elphin Rd, Maberly, ON (at the intersection of HWY 7 and County Rd 36).

