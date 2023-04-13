From the Men’s Shed: Birdhouses, chairs

Naismith Men’s Shed went to the birds and have a few specialty model homes for sale. $40 by EFT <naismithmensshed2@gmail.com> or Email Bob Dickson <bdickson@storm.ca>. These were built by Bill Rawson our most prolific builder and he has built over 250 birdhouses this year alone. We also have some smaller houses available made by shedder Neil McBride both painted and unpainted.

It’s here and just in time for summer! The 2023 model of the Naismith chair with its “Easy In-Easy Out” design. This 100% local Eastern White Cedar model comes with a slightly higher back of the seat (and a lot higher than the traditional Muskoka Chair designs). Built without the space stealing back leg extensions (which we can still do) this model will fit both your deck and your guests. New 22″ width and stylish 3 board back rest this chair can be custom designed to suit your wishes.

We use Eco-Stain which turns the chair almost immediately to the cedar’s natural aged colour. Never any need to re-apply or paint unless you enjoy the work. They are currently available in short supply and recommend you place your orders as we have a short building window before the even better weather is here! Special early bird price of $175 (subject to your additional requests) by EFT to <naismithmensshed2@gmail.com> or Email Bob Dickson at <bdickson@storm.ca Delivery available or pick up in our Appleton Shop.

