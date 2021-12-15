Canada’s Kodiak boots company recently profiled Fulton’s sugar bush in a video it’s sharing on Facebook and YouTube. Shirley Deugo explains how the video came to be made.

I received an email in the fall of 2020 by Orkestra, a video company out of Montreal.

They had been hired by Kodiak to do a video promoting their boots at an Ontario sugar bush and Googled sugar bushes near Ottawa.

They checked out our website, emailed and then did an extensive interview on the phone. We were the only one they contacted and we passed their criteria — longevity of continuous ownership, family still involved, lots of seasons, conditions and activities where boots are required.

Then the hundreds of details.

How many shoots? When? What about bad weather? When will the sap run? What activities can we set up for them? How many family members? What size of boots do they need? Then the boots started to arrive!

Before each day of filming our family and Fulton’s team prepared for all the different activities — setting up to make maple butter, sugar candies, taffy, granulated sugar, preparing snowshoes, tappers, chainsaws, campfire, (thanks to Chad Clifford) bottling maple syrup etc! The weather cooperated both full days of filming.

Almonte Butcher Shop created their amazing sandwiches and soup to feed everyone.

It was a huge team effort by many, many people!

PS: FYI our restaurant is now permanently closed. This season Spring activities, syrup making and the shop will be open daily. Off-season the shop is open Tues and Fridays.

Because of this we have changed our name to Fulton’s Sugar Bush and Maple Shop.

See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEjWxr6Ao4M