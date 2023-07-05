Yard of the Week, July 5 2003

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 337 Spring Street. This is an expansive garden encompassing two sides of a corner lot and cannot be captured in a single picture. There are several attractive flower beds with well-kept shrubs and perennials. Colour and texture are varied and draw the eye through the landscape. Rocks, stone, driftwood and garden art are used effectively and add a touch of whimsy.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.