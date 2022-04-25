Galilee Centre tour and open house in Arnprior, May 1

You are invited to an Open House on Sunday May 1, 2022, from 10:00 am to noon.

The Galilee Centre is an historic property in Arnprior, with walkable, tree-clad grounds. It is just above the Ottawa River in Arnprior, offering a breathtaking view of the river and quiet time with family and friends.

Get guided tours every half-hour, starting at 10:00 am, then gather for a BBQ lunch for just $5.00 at noon.

Bring your gardening clothes and help us with Spring Clean Up. Starting at 10:00 am walk the grounds, clean the flower beds or just help with light spring cleaning. All tools supplied.

As you tour the beautiful old house and see the rooms where guests overnight, learn about Galilee’s many programs, its library and lots of volunteer opportunities!

The Galilee Centre is at 98 John Street North, Arnprior, ON. K7S 2P6. For more information feel free to email director@galileecentre.com, or visit our website at https://www.galileecentre.com/