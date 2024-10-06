Monday, October 7, 2024
Garage sale in Clayton, October 12 & 13

Thanksgiving Weekend, 2673 Tatlock Rd., Clayton

Saturday and Sunday, October 12 & 13

[Join us while on the Crown and Pumpkin Tour]

Items include:

  • High End, Men’s, Left Handed Golf Clubs
  • Secured Gun Cabinet for up to 10 Rifles
  • Weaving Supplies and lots of Yarn
  • Durable Metal Grid Display Racks for Stores or Mobile Display
  • “Patrick Green” Wool Picker
  • Countertop Clothes Washer
  • 42” RCA Tv with Cabinet
  • Treadmill and under table elliptical machine
  • Twin Bed with Drawers
  • Ashford Spinning Wheel
  • 1 rare KEF constructor series B139b seires # 029653 SP1044 speaker
  • 1969 corvette Assembly Manual
  • 1 set , 8 volumes 1982 Porche 928 workshop Manual

And Much More!

