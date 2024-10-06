Garage sale in Clayton, October 12 & 13

Thanksgiving Weekend, 2673 Tatlock Rd., Clayton
Saturday and Sunday, October 12 & 13[Join us while on the Crown and Pumpkin Tour]
Items include:
- High End, Men’s, Left Handed Golf Clubs
- Secured Gun Cabinet for up to 10 Rifles
- Weaving Supplies and lots of Yarn
- Durable Metal Grid Display Racks for Stores or Mobile Display
- “Patrick Green” Wool Picker
- Countertop Clothes Washer
- 42” RCA Tv with Cabinet
- Treadmill and under table elliptical machine
- Twin Bed with Drawers
- Ashford Spinning Wheel
- 1 rare KEF constructor series B139b seires # 029653 SP1044 speaker
- 1969 corvette Assembly Manual
- 1 set , 8 volumes 1982 Porche 928 workshop Manual
And Much More!