Garnet Rogers kicks off MERA music concerts, April 22

Music at MERA is excited to announce the first 2022 musical concert at the MERA Schoolhouse in McDonald’s Corners with a concert by the legendary songwriter/singer, Garnet Rogers on Sunday, April 22 at 2:00 pm.

Starting at the age of 18, Garnet has been on the road as a full-time working musician since performing with his brother, Stan. Together they formed what has come to be accepted as one of the most influential duos in the history of North American folk music. Stan died tragically in a plane crash in 1983.

Since then, Garnet has courageously established himself as a formidable solo artist. Hailed by the Boston Globe as a “…charismatic performer and singer — one of the major talents of our time”. With his “smooth, dark baritone” (Washington Post) his incredible range and thoughtful, dramatic phrasing, Garnet is widely considered by fans and critics alike to be one of the finest singers anywhere. His music, like the man himself, is literate, passionate, highly sensitive, and deeply purposeful. Cinematic in detail, his songs give expression to the unspoken language of the heart. An optimist at heart, Garnet sings extraordinary songs about people who are not obvious heroes and of the small every-day victories. As memorable as his songs, his over-the-top humor and lightning-quick wit move his audiences from tears to laughter and back again.

Rogers has been the featured performer on numerous television and radio programs including Much Music, Mountain Stage, and All Things Considered. He has been a headliner at concert venues and festivals such as Wolf Trap, Lincoln Center, and Art Park; sharing the stage with performers such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Billy Bragg, Bill Monroe, Ferron, Greg Brown, and Guy Clark. Though Garnet has enjoyed much popularity over the years, he remains resolutely independent, turning down offers from major labels to ensure that he continues doing music his own way.

The Wizard Cafe will again be offering tantalizing treats and beverages.

Tickets are $25, plus a handling fee, available only at ticketsplease.ca, or telephone 613-485-6434. The MERA Schoolhouse is located at 974 Concession Road 9A Dalhousie, McDonalds Corners, ON K0G 1M0 Ontario COVID protocols will be respected.