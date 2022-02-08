Genealogy workshops from the North Lanark Historical Society

The North Lanark Historical Society is happy to announce that we will be hosting our ninth genealogy workshop on the following dates:

Monday, February 28th at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1st at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3rd at 1:30 p.m.

Each session will include a presentation by our highly knowledgeable instructors, and a group Q & A session, all hosted online using Zoom.

One-on-one support will be offered to help attendees build and research their family trees using Zoom screen-sharing capabilities, email, or telephone. Participants will be provided up to 30 minutes of individual support included in their registration.

Participants will also be provided with free access to Ancestry.ca for the duration of the workshop, and up to March 10th.

The cost to participate in all sessions is $50

Space is limited.

To purchase your ticket, visit https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/product/Genealogy- Workshop/29?cp=true&sa=false& sbp=false&q=false&category_id= 6 where you will be redirected to our online store.

This workshop is intended for people who wish to begin building a family tree, or who wish to take advantage of the sources and services available online.

For those who have considerable experience already, the workshop will provide a refresher, showing comparisons of online resources and programs, and will provide some research assistance.

Why Should You Attend?

Participants will be provided with free access to Ancestry.ca for the duration of the workshop and the week after.

There will be a review of alternative approaches so that participants can be confident they will not be faced with the need to repeat any work later.

Family trees started by attendees will be transferred to private Ancestry accounts or laptop computers for anyone who wishes to continue their research.

There will be two instructors to provide assistance while attendees are building their family trees.

Since DNA testing has now become a routine part of genealogy, the DNA session will help attendees decide whether and how to proceed with DNA testing.

For more details on the workshop, visit our website http:// northlanarkregionalmuseum.com/ NLRM_Genealogy_Workshop2021. html