Spreading Our Wings – Birdhouse auction 2023

Remember Birdhouse Blowout, 2020 and Birdhouse Bonanza, 2021? It is that time again and Glenda Jones and Barbara Carroll are happy to announce that the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is running its second Birdhouse Auction, but with a twist. Last year’s birdhouse builders requested that we broaden the scope of the auction this year, and we listened. This year the auction, BACKYARD BEAUTIES 2023, includes entries of birdhouses, birdbaths, bird feeders, and garden art to enchant the birds, and delight home-owners.

Last year we raised enough money for MMLT to complete improvements to High Lonesome Conservation Area outside Pakenham. We recently went to hike the trails and the improvements are wonderful. We walked almost every trail and appreciated the excellent signage, parked in the new, off-street area, and marvelled at the new fence. This year we are trying to raise $10,000 to help acquire conservation land and protect the habitats of the species that inhabit it. Never have natural landscapes been under such pressure to be developed, and never has the need to conserve land and protect vulnerable species been more urgent.

The auction is again scheduled to run in the Spring, and we are now calling for submissions. We urge community members to get their creative juices flowing during the winter months, to produce a backyard beauty to be donated to the process of acquiring conservation properties. Entries can be made of any material and of any size you choose. In the past we have had birdhouse entries displaying a high level of artistic talent. These are magnificent works of art. If you have seen these and feel intimidated, please don’t. There are lots of buyers who want something rustic and within a more limited budget. If you think your entry won’t be good enough, it most certainly will. In the two years we have run the birdhouse auctions we have sold every entry!

Now is the time to start planning and constructing. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact us at:

Glenda Jones, aljones@xplornet.com

Barbara Carroll, barbaracarroll493@gmail.com