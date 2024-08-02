Saturday, August 3, 2024
Generous donation to youth centre

Lilli Nothnagel, Executive Director for the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre, and several youth, accepting a $1,000 cheque from the Arbor Memorial Foundation.

I am a Funeral Director with Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery on Prince of Wales Drive in Ottawa and have lived in Almonte for 8 great years and counting.

Each year our company’s employees are asked to suggest donations to charitable organizations in the communities we live or work in, through the Arbor Memorial Foundation.

This year one of the charities I chose was the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre.  I chose it because I have always felt that keeping our youth engaged and involved and giving them a sense of belonging is important in their personal development, which will not only benefit the youth in their respective communities but will benefit the communities as well.  To be able to maintain a youth centre takes great work and effort from the staff involved, as well as funding from the communities they belong to.

Sincerely – Dave Bagnell

