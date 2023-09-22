Generous Helpings: Safari Dinner fundraiser for Food Bank

Unique dining adventure on October 21, 2023

Fundraiser for the HUNGER STOP the Lanark County Food Bank

Time to brush off your culinary skills and prepare for a fun night out on the town, house-hopping for a Safari dinner. In a nutshell, this feast takes everyone from table to table on a three-course journey through tasty trails in and around Almonte.

The best part? You don’t know who you are dining with until people arrive!

How it works:

You register as a couple: Join with your nephew, your spouse, your best friend, etc.

You agree to host one course, appetizer, entrée or dessert, for 6 people (2 of these being you & your partner).

Two couples arrive at your house for the course you prepared.

After, you all move to different houses for the next course.

Houses will be within a 15-minute drive from Almonte Town Hall.

You are asked to contribute a minimum donation of $30 per couple. All proceeds go to The Hunger Stop.

Drop us a line safaridinner23@gmail.com to get the full scoop and to register for this most amazing dining adventure.

In the meantime, share the word! Find a partner and look over your favorite recipes. Let’s be generous and help the hungry through Generous Helpings.

Can’t wait to meet you on October 21, 2023!