Genevieve Swartman — obituary

Swartman (nee Parsons), Genevieve “Gen” Patricia

Born: March 5, 1925

Date of Passing: February 18, 2023

Died peacefully at The Orchard View by the Mississippi Retirement Residence in Almonte, Ontario at the age of 97. She was predeceased by husband Andrew Swartman; parents Lillian and Edward Parsons; sisters Evaline (Evelyn) Bell and Joyce Henderson, and infant great-grandson Jonah Hagen. Gen leaves to mourn her passing daughters Lynne (Carl) Hagen, Bonnie Wright, Deborah (Bruce) Watts; son Gordon (Angel) McOuat; brother George Parsons; grandchildren Vicki (Guy), Paul (Valerie), Ryan (Pam), Ian (Tracy), Niel (Jackie), Sean (Sarah), and Alex; great-grandchildren Jessica (Nik), Tether, Desirae, Ashley, Logan, Brayden, Evan, Ewan; great – great grandchildren Eliott (Jessica), Leonard (Ashley); and numerous nieces and nephews. Born a Winnipeg girl, Mom relocated to Thunder Bay midlife and moved from there to various Ontario towns. She co-owned and managed Gold Belt Air out of Pickle Lake, Ontario. Her fly-in fishing camps brought her much pride and joy in her working life. Mom had a love of the theater, opera, travel, needle arts, knitting, crochet, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and later in life computer puzzles and word games. She also had an undying love for her wee dog companions through the years. The family extends thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at The Waterside, Carleton Place, and The Orchard View by the Mississippi Retirement Home, Almonte for the loving care they provided for our mom. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering for burial of ashes will take place in the coming summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ontario SPCA or any Humane Society of your choice or any other charity.

‘Those you loved will remember.’

