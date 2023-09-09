George Margita — obituary

Margita, George Manu

Passed away peacefully on August 23rd,2023 at the age of 86 from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his loving wife, Maridee Margita, daughters, Laura and Libby. He is survived by his brother Robert (Jenn). He will be lovingly remembered by extended family and many life-long friends.

Born in Chatham, Ontario, George lived most of his life in the Ottawa Valley where he was known as “Gentleman George”. He was a charming host, guest, and steady, quiet support. He provided his family and loved ones with unquestioning, expert support for whatever we needed. He renovated countless homes, farms and art spaces leaving behind a huge contingent of grateful people and a belief that, with his support, we can create anything we put our minds to.

He was also known as Doggie Dad to countless pets and especially his black Scottie, Maisie.

George had a long and outstanding career in telecommunications, starting with the radio days of Motorola, and continuing through the introduction of commercial satellites and the internet revolution; he was the penultimate salesman. He was also a part time farmer and, upon retirement, he volunteered tirelessly at Christ Church, Ashton.

George had a lifelong passion for model railroading and was overjoyed to finally play with the real thing at the Smith Falls Railway Museum (now known as the Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario), where he volunteered for 20 years, several as President.

George’s celebration of life will be held on Monday September 25th at 2pm at the Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario, 90 William St W, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 5A5.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario or LAWS (Lanark Animal Welfare Society).