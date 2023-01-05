Thursday, January 5, 2023
Get-together for Ukrainian newcomers, January 11

As we start the New Year, let us remember that we have several Ukrainians among us that have fled the war to take refuge in Almonte. Please come out as we continue to embrace them and their transition to life in Canada.

Friends of Ukraine Get-Together: Wednesday, January 11th at Ottawa Valley Coffee, 61 Mill Street from 6:00 – 7:00 PM.

Please invite all local Ukrainians, friends with Ukrainian background, and anyone interested! Bring a story, a poem, or a song if you like! There is a piano…

This event is a simply a social gathering to offer our community a venue to acquaint ourselves with area Ukrainians… so come out, re-prove our Friendly Town status, and enjoy the delicious Ottawa Valley Coffee!

See you there! Wednesday, January 11th 6:00 – 7:00 PM.
Call Rick at 613.355.0167 if questions.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

