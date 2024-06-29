Gordon Brydges — obituary

Brydges, Gordon W.

(Long time Construction Worker)

Passed away at the Almonte General Hospital – Rosamond Unit on June 26, 2024.

Gordon

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 88th year.

Longtime partner to Lydia Dolan. Predeceased by his parents Wilbert and Myrtle (nee Thompson) and his siblings Katherine, Keith, Isabel, Robert, Mary, Cecil, Marion, Edith, and Ivan. Survived by his brother Kenneth and his sister Grace. Missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A special thanks to Dr. Milko and the staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their caring and kindness.

Donations in memory of Gordon may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024 from 10am to 11am. Chapel service will be held at 11am. Burial and reception will follow the service.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com