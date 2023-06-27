Greetings from Augusta Park

By Allan Brown

July is just around the corner, folks, and with it comes the 10th year of music in Augusta Park at 5 Wednesdays in July (although there are only 4 this month). We are brimming with talent this year and are focussing on more diverse talent when we can.

The first concert on July 5 will be a variety show called Dr. Brown’s Uptown Travelling Medicine Show, with each artist having 15 minutes to entertain our family-friendly audience. Generally the concerts go from 6–8pm, but this one will start 15 minutes early so that the Almonte Legion Pipe Band can open the summer concert series! Also featured that evening will be Allan, Kiki & Joey Graff, Stephen Brathwaite & Noreen Young, the Adenay Sisters, Steve Wildesmith, and Kentucky. Judge A Book will play a closing set from 7:30–8pm.

On July 12, Gentle Sparrow will play from 6–7, followed by Lanark County Revival from 7–8. July 19 brings TRXSTR from 6–7 and the Kamengo Culture Troupe (visiting Canada from Uganda) from 7–8. The series finishes up on July 26 with Colby & Cash from 6–7 and Jasper Bridge from 7–8.

The Almonte Civitan will be providing their much-appreciated BBQ on July 5 and 19, and everyone is invited to bring contributions to a community pot-luck (including your own plates and cutlery) on July 12 and 26. Don’t forget your lawn chairs!

Organizers are currently looking for sponsors for these concerts. CorCann <corcannhvac.ca> has graciously contributed, as they did last year. Musicians need to be paid, and we know their artistic endeavours take work and expense. If your organization or company would consider supporting our efforts, we can guarantee some media exposure, a mention on the poster and an acknowledgement each evening of the series. If interested, please email Allan at <rootbound@rogers.com>.

So rosin up the bow, get your dancing shoes on, come and enjoy a fine evening of music in Augusta Park! Stay up-to-date by visiting <facebook.com/FriendsOfAugustaStreetPark>.