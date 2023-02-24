Grief and bereavement support: New group starting March 7, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II famously said, “Grief is the price we pay for love.” Most of us will, at some point in our lives, have to deal with this hard reality. Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) offers a Greif and Bereavement Support Group twice a year. Our next session will begin March 7, 2023.

A local individual who was faced with this reality last year joined our group and had this to say about his experience:

“Each week the instructors got us talking about how we were doing and each of the participants had an opportunity to contribute. Over the course of eight weeks we got to know each other and we were always supportive of each other. We were ‘there’ for each other. I think that was the best part of being in the group.

What helped me the most was the information shared by our instructors, talking about my experience, and the suggestions offered by the instructors. At the end of the eight weeks, I wasn’t the same person. I was better prepared to deal with my grief.

Thank you Home Hospice North Lanark.”

If you have experienced a loss more than six months ago, we invite you to sign up for our next session.

The Group will be led by two facilitators with many years of experience in bereavement group facilitation. We create a safe and supportive environment where people who are grieving may come and openly express themselves. These groups are based on a peer support model with trained facilitators. The aim is to create a sense of community with others who are also experiencing grief, and help the participants to come to an understanding of the natural processes of grief.

Grief and Bereavement Support Group

Eight Tuesdays from March 7 to April 25, 2023

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is a closed group of no more than 8 to10 participants.

Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte

Registration: call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline: Tuesday, February 28, 2023