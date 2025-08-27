Guitar concert with Alexandra Whittingham, September 13

Alexandra Whittingham, Saturday September 13, 2025, 730 pm-9 pm

from Paris to Rio

On Saturday September 13, 2025, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to welcome U.K.-based guitar soloist Alexandra Whittingham, performing her program from Paris to Rio as part of her Canadian Tour.

Opening with Napoléon Coste’s Fantaisie “Le Départ”, this recital begins and returns to French inspiration, nodding to Alexandra’s upcoming album Letters from Paris. Along the way, the program travels through Celtic folk tunes, lyrical English miniatures, Latin American rhythms, and Brazilian flair, with works by Ralph Towner, Jorge Morel, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and more.

Tickets: Available at Tickets Please:

https://culture22.ticketsplease.ca/product/alexandra-whittingham/

Doors open: 7:15 pm. A complimentary dessert reception with the artist will follow the performance.

About the Artist: Recognised by The Guardian as “a young 21st-century virtuoso”, Alexandra Whittingham’s creative spirit is reshaping classical music and defying conventions. At the age of 16 she began to film her performances of popular guitar repertoire as a personal project, rapidly creating a large community of fans worldwide with over 65 million views. Having just signed exclusively to Decca Classics, recording continues to play an important part in Alexandra’s career.

Her debut album My European Journey, released in 2021, was described as “a superb debut” by BBC Music Magazine. The album sees Alexandra’s passion for romantic guitar music combine with a love of discovering lesser-known composers and bringing them into the spotlight. The recording led to her being chosen as one of Classic FM’s “30 under 30” artists in 2022, followed by performing on Sky Arts last year for their “Rising Stars” program hosted by Julian Lloyd Webber. Alexandra’s new album Letters from Paris, her first for the Decca Classics label, is due to be released this October.

For more information about the Culture22 series at Sivarulrasa Gallery, visit:

https://sivarulrasa.com/culture22-sivarulrasa-gallery/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033