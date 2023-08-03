The BillboardGuthrie United Church Cemetery service, August 13: bring lawn chairs Guthrie United Church Cemetery service, August 13: bring lawn chairs August 3, 2023 Cemetery service for Guthrie United Church Cemetery Clayton Ontario is Sunday August 13th 2023 at 2 pm PLEASE BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS THIS YEAR Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ‘Learning Again in Almonte’ fall lineup August 3, 2023 Yard sale in Clayton, August 5 August 3, 2023 Celebrate Dr. James Naismith’s 2019 induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame, August 12 August 3, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ‘Learning Again in Almonte’ fall lineup August 3, 2023 Yard sale in Clayton, August 5 August 3, 2023 Guthrie United Church Cemetery service, August 13: bring lawn chairs August 3, 2023 Celebrate Dr. James Naismith’s 2019 induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame, August 12 August 3, 2023 Remembering our humanity August 2, 2023 Fibrefest, September 9-10 August 2, 2023 From the Archives Spring is… here? Important wetlands now protected by the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Mediterranean Pesto Pizza ‘Paddles and Puppets’ brings in funds for AGH Lanark County: CP Trail Corridor not yet open to public Ginger Chicken Soup Music and Memories Program warmly welcomes new participants Almonte General Hospital CT scanner going to tender