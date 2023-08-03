Thursday, August 3, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

‘Learning Again in Almonte’ fall lineup

Learning Again in Almonte is ready to...

Yard sale in Clayton, August 5

Congregational yard sale at St George’s Church,...

Guthrie United Church Cemetery service, August 13: bring lawn chairs

Cemetery service for Guthrie United Church Cemetery Clayton...
The BillboardGuthrie United Church Cemetery service, August 13: bring lawn chairs

Guthrie United Church Cemetery service, August 13: bring lawn chairs

Cemetery service for Guthrie United Church Cemetery

Clayton Ontario
is Sunday August 13th

2023 at 2 pm
PLEASE BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS THIS YEAR

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone