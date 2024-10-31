Thursday, October 31, 2024
Intricately Carved Pumpkins Light Up a Spooky Halloween.

by Edith Cody-Rice A dark spooky Halloween, and ...

For sale: Jewelry chest

Bombay company jewelry chest for sale. Asking...

‘An Anecdotal History of Ottawa’ course, starts November 6

Historian, singer and raconteur Phil Jenkins presents  An...
ObituariesHarry Poole -- obituary

Harry Poole — obituary

Poole, Thomas Henry “Harry”

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Thomas Henry “Harry” Poole on Saturday October 26th, 2024 at the age of 91 years.

Father of Brenda Lee (Dale) Johnston of Kemptville. Very proud and loving Papa of Leanne and Thomas Johnston.  Dear brother of Jack (Mary) Poole of Ottawa. Brother in-law of Ruth (John) Steele of Almonte.  Predeceased by his loving wife Mary, sister Mary (Russell) Turner, brother Eddie Poole and nephew Sterling Poole.

Donations can be made to the Recreation Department at Orchard View Gardens by the Mississippi Almonte.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Orchard View for the care and compassion provided by all staff.

Family and Friends are Invited to Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, November 1, 2024 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.  A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 11am with a reception to follow in the Gamble Suites.  Inurnment at Auld Kirk Cemetery 

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

