Harry Wendzich — obituary

WENDZICH, HARRY

APRIL 15, 1940 – FEBRUARY 21, 2022

With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our loving dad in Perth hospital at age 81. Predeceased by his beloved late wife, and “sweetheart”, Janet (Bertrand), and his parents Gustav and Anna (Gedoffsock).

Loving father of Peter Wendzich (Annie), Ann Drynan, and Cathy Morgan (late son-in-law Mike Morgan). Proud Oppa to his grandchildren Jaclyn Drynan (Matt), Jordan Drynan (Kristen), and Chelsea Ballinger (John). Cherished great-grandfather to Gunner, Deacon, Huntley, Oakley, and Asher. He will be missed by his brother Klaus Wendzich (Sandy), sister Christine Pattison (Joffre), and his many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Hans.

Harry will be remembered by many, with his wife always by his side, as owner of Harry’s Motor Sales and HW Construction for many years in his proud hometown of Almonte. A hard-working, dedicated, life-loving man who never stopped until forced to due to so by his recent illness.

We would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nursing staff at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital for their tireless dedication to his care while in hospital. Also, special thanks to the Community Home Support of Lanark County and their incredible home care service.

There will be a private Celebration of Life with interment held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Harry, please consider donations to the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital or the Almonte General Hospital.

Now, go to mom dad, she is waiting for you with open arms.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com