Harvey Hewitt — obituary

Hewitt, Leonard “Harvey”

Passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on December 27, 2022.

Harvey

of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 72.

Beloved husband of Kathy. Proudly loved by his children Darlene (Chris) and Shawn. Cherished “Grandpa” of Cameron. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Elva Hewitt as well as his siblings Sterling, Graham, Daina and Joan. Much loved son-in-law to Lyllis Barr (the late Earl) and will be missed by his brothers/sisters-in-law. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11 am to 12 pm. A Complete Chapel Service will follow visiting at 12 noon with a reception at the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Spring interment Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton).

