Helen Parish — obituary

Parish, Helen Alice

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 29, 2025.

Helen (nee Timmins)

Of Pakenham, Ontario, at the age of 79.

Beloved wife to the late John Parish and previously married to Doug Rorwick. Loving mother to Don Rorwick (Sandra) and Chris Parish and step-mom to Bob, Jeff, Steven and Janet (the late Ken Hutchingame). Proud grandmother to Matthew and Dylan Rorwick also Jennifer (Brad Grant), Allison and Caitlin Hutchingame and great granddaughter Guinevere Grant. Predeceased by her parents Ollie and Esther (nee Sommerton) Timmins and siblings Milton, Stuart and Alvin. Survived by brother Glen Timmins and Myrna Bourk. Remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

