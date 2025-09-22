Help Wanted – Sivarulrasa Gallery

We’re hiring!
Sivarulrasa Gallery is currently in its 11th year of operations. We’re seeking a part-time Gallery Associate to join our dynamic team as we continue to promote Canadian art to a national and international audience. The Gallery’s exhibitions program has grown to include curated shows in three spaces – Gallery I, Gallery II, and Gallery III, showcasing works in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and photographic works.
Requirements:
-highly professional, organized, and dependable
-take pride in accuracy and attention to detail
-strong customer service skills, including writing correspondence
-computer skills including updating websites and maintaining databases
-careful and deliberate in handling artwork
-must be available for weekday and weekend shifts
-eagerness to learn and work in a team setting
-background in art would be an asset
We offer competitive wages and the possibility of advancement.
Please email your CV as soon as possible to:
SIVARULRASA GALLERY
34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON
613.256.8033