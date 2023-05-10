One-Pan Sausages and Lentils

by Susan Hanna

This one-pot recipe from Food and Drink combines sausages with onion, zucchini, bell pepper, rosemary and lentils. Brown the sausages and set aside. Cook the vegetables and seasonings, add stock and lentils and simmer for a few minutes. Add the sausages to the pan, cover and simmer util the sausages are cooked through. Drizzle with vinegar and garnish with feta and parsley.

Serves 2-3.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Free From hot Italian sausages. Look for lentils without additives or cook 1 cup (250 ml) dried lentils. I used Better Than Bouillon vegetable paste and water for the stock. Allen’s apple cider vinegar is additive free, as is Tre Stella feta cheese. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

4 mild or hot Italian sausages, about 1 ¼ lbs (565 g) total

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 medium zucchini, cut into ¼ -inch (5-mm) rounds

1 orange pepper, cut into ½ -inch (1-cm) dice

Salt to taste

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 sprig rosemary

1 can (540 ml) lentils, drained and rinsed

1 cup (250 ml) vegetable broth

½ cup (125 ml) water

2 tsp (10 ml) cider vinegar

½ cup (125 ml) crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup (60 ml) roughly chopped parsley

Preparation:

Heat oil in a large high-sided pan over medium-high heat. Add sausages and cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer sausages to a plate. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, zucchini and pepper. Season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start turning golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and rosemary. Cook 1 minute. Add lentils, vegetable broth and water. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Top with sausages and any juices. Partially cover and simmer until sausages are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Drizzle with vinegar. Sprinkle with feta and parsley.

From Food and Drink