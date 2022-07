The “Friendly Games” are currently recruiting! The North Lanark Highland Games is looking for volunteers of all ages to continue its legacy of family fun and Scottish heritage in the friendly town of Almonte. Join us for the day (Sat Aug 27th 2022) to keep the event running smoothly, or join the volunteer board of directors to see behind the scenes and help us plan for next year.

Contact Julia at nlhgpublicity@gmail.com or 613 464 1010. We’d be delighted to hear from you!