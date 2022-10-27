Hoarfrost: A poem

by Bernadette van Duyvendyk

cold, saturated night air

sparks a sharp, icy breath of hoarfrost

tiny, delicate crystals, stitched and sifted together

gather lightly on our garden greens

rapidly radiating life below

bursting and draining its life force

in the early light of dawn, I go to the garden

my frosted breath following me

the morning glories are the first to greet me sadly

dark and deflated

languishing limp on the garden fence

inside the golden marigolds are blackened; the zinnias zapped

squash and zucchini leaves lie shriveled into shadows

fronds of cosmos ferns hang dehydrated and drooping

but, nasturtiums yet in bloom, and prized peppers

are strategically covered

for Thanksgiving dinner

in the yard, the warm morning sun extends

its long arms between the shadows of the trees

melting crisp, white sheets of hoarfrost

into long, beautiful, wooly-looking, blue-green bands

bordered by delicate swathes

of glistening, green grass

a summer of generous growth

has ground to a halt with a stroke of grace

a blow of mercy

the cold, raw turn of time

brings a sigh of relief, peace, acceptance,

a call to the dormant depths of hibernation