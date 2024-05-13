Hope for the Best, Plan for the Rest by Doctors Winemaker and Hsien

by Edith Cody-Rice

Hope for the Best Plan for the Rest was written by two Canadian palliative care doctors who have ushered thousands of patients through life changing illness to death. It was written in response to hearing many patients and families say they felt unprepared and overwhelmed when dealing with serious illness.Their most significant observation is that when facing the inevitable, those who are in the dark about what is going to happen over time have a much worse experience than those who face their condition, assume control of their circiumstances and make preparations. In this society we do not want to address the issues of incurable illness leading to death or indeed the fact that we will die, although intellectually, we all know that we are mortal. A life changing diagnosis can cause paralysing fear, anger, sadness, confusion and a feeling of helplessness, but this book provides seven keys that enhance the navigation of an illness and the medical system in Canada (although not exclusively in Canada) to allow you to live successfully, explaining what will happen at each stage including the end stage of dying. It addresses the assumptions we make about our illnesses and the medical team caring for us and compares them to reality.

Hope may change over time, that is “what you hope for”, but it can be alive to the last moment. This book tells you what no one else will tell you until you are in the grip of a devastating diagnosis and frequently not even then. Optomistic doctors want to encourage you and sometimes in doing so don’t let you know what is going to happen or where you are on the trajectory of an illness. The realization of what is happening may not occur until it is too late to make the best choices, or ever.

I have been a caregiver and seen several friends and relatives to their death and to me this is a must read. It empowers you, alleviates anxiety and provides practical and realistic advice. It helps, unquestionably.

Mill Street Books is hosting an informative discussion about this new book. Authors Dr. Winemaker and Dr. Hsien outline ways to take charge and remain in control after a life-changing diagnosis. They are also creators of the Waiting Room Revolution Podcast.

Local healthcare professional Vicki Bassett is excited about this practical guide and will moderate the authors’ presentation about their “Seven Keys for Navigating a Life-Changing Diagnosis”. Suited to the general public as well as health care providers, the focus is about empowerment throughout the healthcare experience.

You are invited to join them on May 22 from 2:30 to 4:00 pm at Almonte Old Town Hall. Registration is required for this free event. Contact Mill Street Books to reserve your seat or for further information.

253 Pages

available at Mill Street Books in Almonte