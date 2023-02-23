The Billboard'How to raise the productivity of your vegetable garden,' February 27 ‘How to raise the productivity of your vegetable garden,’ February 27 February 23, 2023 Almonte & District Horticultural Society meeting Monday, February 27, 2023 7:30 p.m. CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY CHURCH (near the roundabout) Speaker: Melanie MacKenzie Topic: How to raise the productivity of your vegetable garden. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Paint Night in support of nursery school, February 25 February 23, 2023 Author events at the Library, March 1 & 4 February 21, 2023 Session on human trafficking, February 18 February 17, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ‘How to raise the productivity of your vegetable garden,’ February 27 February 23, 2023 Personnel changes at Home Hospice North Lanark February 23, 2023 Paint Night in support of nursery school, February 25 February 23, 2023 Wine and Bacon-Steamed Mussels February 20, 2023 Author events at the Library, March 1 & 4 February 21, 2023 Special creation for Backyard Beauties auction February 20, 2023 From the Archives Youth for Climate Action’s plant drive RBC Blue Water supports “Caring for Your Creek” project with the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority Dreaming of a White Christmas HerbFest returns on July 29th. October 15 Heritage District meeting attracts a good turnout Gay Cook’s Chicken Salad with Melon Strawberries and Mint The Huppmobile Open letter to OMNRF minister about Endangered Species Act