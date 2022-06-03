Friday, June 3, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

LivingHub offers bursary for adult learners

Hub offers bursary for adult learners

The Almonte Community Co-ordinators offer The Phyllis  Goldsteen Bursary

This $1000.00 bursary will be awarded to an adult learner who has successfully completed one year of post-secondary education and who is returning to education after a break of at least three years. All applicants must be residents of Mississippi Mills.

Your  letter of application should include:

  • Details of anticipated education
  • Academic achievement to date
  • Community involvement

To apply, send your letter to  info@thehubalmonte.com

or

The Hub,
118 Mill St. Box 538,
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Applications must be received no later than July 1, 2022. An interview will follow for potential candidates.

