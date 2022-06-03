Hub offers bursary for adult learners

The Almonte Community Co-ordinators offer The Phyllis Goldsteen Bursary

This $1000.00 bursary will be awarded to an adult learner who has successfully completed one year of post-secondary education and who is returning to education after a break of at least three years. All applicants must be residents of Mississippi Mills.

Your letter of application should include:

Details of anticipated education

Academic achievement to date

Community involvement

To apply, send your letter to info@thehubalmonte.com

or

The Hub,

118 Mill St. Box 538,

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

Applications must be received no later than July 1, 2022. An interview will follow for potential candidates.