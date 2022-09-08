Hundreds of wild children flock to Pakenham

On Saturday August 27th, Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) held their annual Festival of the Wild event at High Lonesome Nature Reserve, and we must say, it may have been the best Wild Child event ever! The weather was gorgeous and we had a record 268 participants! Most families that came out for the event spent the day there taking in all of the fun and engaging activities, some of which included Pollinator Path, Magical Fairies, and Life in the Pond.

It was wonderful to see the little hikers in their cheery, yellow Festival of the Wild t-shirts and making the most of their nature experience with their enthusiasm, questions (endless questions!), and desire to soak up all things Nature.

MMLT would like to thank Sherryl Smith and her planning committee for creating such a fun-filled event and the many volunteers who gave their time and expertise to ensure the day was both magical and safe for our little visitors. Special thanks to our Community Partners (Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, Keepers Coffee Bar, The Granary, Girl Gone Good, Cleland Jardine Engineering, Whitehouse Perennials, Palladium Insurance, and Mount Pakenham) who sponsored the different activities. We couldn’t have pulled it off without you! We’d also like to acknowledge the auction donors who raised an additional $1,300 for the event.

See you all next August!

Be a Wild Child. It’s in your Nature!