Ian Sherwood with special guest Evangeline Gentle, April 30 at Almonte Old Town Hall

Our next live show is coming up this Saturday at the Almonte Old Town Hall, with a streaming option for those who are more comfortable at home. There are still a handful of live tickets left, and plenty of streaming tickets available, all at ticketsplease.ca.

Ian Sherwood is a singer-songwriter, storyteller, and multi-multi-instrumentalist. He is charming in person and funny as heck on stage between songs. He brings a real verve and sense of fun to his stage performance, exploring human relationships, telling stories of ordinary folks, firefighters, and troublemakers. His voice is supple, veering between gravel at the low end and fine whisky – and did we mention his whistling? His most recent recording, Bring the Light, produced by Daniel Ledwell, is hooky, clever, and versatile, reminding us what a broad net you can cast with folk music.

“You know that Silk Soy Milk? The chocolate kind? That’s what his voice sounds like.”

— Shaun Majumder, Comedian

Opening for Ian Sherwood will be Evangeline Gentle, a rising star from Peterborough, now based in Hamilton. Evangeline brings a clarion voice and introspective song writing to the stage. Their self-titled LP was recorded just down the road at Jim Bryson’s Fixed Hinge Studios, and has all the vocal warmth and precise sound you’d expect.

Our shows are still held at the Almonte Old Town Hall, third floor (there’s an accessible elevator if you use the side entrance). Doors open at 7:30, showtime is 8:00. Please bring a little cash if you’d like to pick up some music or a t-shirt at the merch table, or a cold beverage or cookie from our bar.

Please check our website at www.folkusalmonte.com for any last-minute updates, artist videos, and news about our final show June 4th. We look forward to seeing you.