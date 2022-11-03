Thursday, November 3, 2022
In a deep bow of recognition

Shining Knights of Mississippi Mill rail-trail.

A DEEP BOW to you, the two young men riding their four-wheeler on the rail trail between Pakenham and Blakeney Wednesday afternoon, when three women enjoying the autumn weather walking the trail, dropped a yellow sweater.

These two young guys went out of their way to retrieve the sweater, not only pointing having pointed it out but returned, getting off the vehicle to pick it up and personally hand it back.

Your chivalry has added to a beautiful autumn walk, and anchored into confidence, that the youth of today do carry forward the torch of kindness.

Thank you

