Ine Hopman — obituary

Hopman (nee Hillers), Ine

Passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on February 4, 2023 at the age of 88.

Long-time resident of West Hill, Ontario; most recently of Almonte, Ontario.

Beloved wife to the late Ted. Mother to Randy (Gail), Susan (Jonathan), Lorraine (Jim), Shirley (Jim) and Stephanie. Grandma to Linda (Tim), Sarah, Megan (Andrew), Austin, Nicole, Julian and Maria, and Oma to Thomas and Max. Survived by her sister, Lucy (the late Gloire).

We express our gratitude to all of our mom’s private caregivers, as well as the staff of the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor for their care and support. Donations in memory of Ine may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Service details provided on C. R. Gamble website.

