Saturday, May 6, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Ine Hopman — obituary

Hopman (nee Hillers), Ine Passed away at the...

Diana’s Quiz – May 5, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Who is RoseAnne Archibald? 2. ...

‘Woven Woods’ show at Mississippi Valley Textile Museum until July 22

Woven Woods: A Journey Through the Forest...
ObituariesIne Hopman -- obituary

Ine Hopman — obituary

Hopman (nee Hillers), Ine

Passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on February 4, 2023 at the age of 88.

Long-time resident of West Hill, Ontario; most recently of Almonte, Ontario.

Beloved wife to the late Ted.  Mother to Randy (Gail), Susan (Jonathan), Lorraine (Jim), Shirley (Jim) and Stephanie.  Grandma to Linda (Tim), Sarah, Megan (Andrew), Austin, Nicole, Julian and Maria, and Oma to Thomas and Max.  Survived by her sister, Lucy (the late Gloire).

We express our gratitude to all of our mom’s private caregivers, as well as the staff of the Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor for their care and support.  Donations in memory of Ine may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Service details provided on C. R. Gamble website.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted into The Care Of
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone