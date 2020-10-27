James Dixon Smith (son of Winifred and James), known to various friends as Jim, Jimmy or Eeyore, was born in Tyne and Wear, England, on March 30, 1934. He passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, in Almonte, Ontario and was laid to rest at Auld Kirk Cemetary.

James is survived by his loving wife, Sheila (married for an astonishing 61 years), his sons, Matthew and Simon, his daughter, Heather, and his grandchildren: Kai, Chris, Rachel, Josh and Rhys.

James was an avid train photographer and spotter during his time in England and joined the RAF in 1960. A Civil Engineer by profession, James transitioned to real estate and appraisal before retiring in 2013.

James was an intelligent, quiet, stoic and gentle man. Those who knew him well did appreciate his dry sense of humour and quick wit.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Queensway Carleton and Almonte Hospitals. If desired, any donations can be directed to these wonderful organizations.