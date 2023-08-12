Saturday, August 12, 2023
Jean Church — obituary

CHURCH (nee LAROSE)
JEAN

With her family by her side, Jean (Maggie Jeanine) passed away peacefully, at the age of 87, on August 6, 2023.

Cherished wife of Kenneth Church for 64 years. Loving mother of Sharon Church Thompson (Kevin), Rick Church (Lisa) and Dave Church. Sweet grandmother of Scott Thompson (Jayme), Tarah Creppin (Derek), Kirk Thompson (Marie), Connor Church (Holly) and Graedon Church (Katie). Great-grandmother of Colton, Kinley and Brantley Creppin and Loïc Thompson.

Survived by her brother Roger Larose (Rachelle) and sister Lila Martel and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Dewey and Alexina Larose (Larivière), along with siblings and their spouses; June, Joan, Gerry, Lyle, and Anne. Also predeceased by Ken’s siblings.

Loyal employee of the Grace and Queensway Carleton Hospitals.

Jean always cared for others before herself, and was an avid gardener, amazing cook and baker, creative artist, seamstress and oh, how she loved to sing and whistle.

She always displayed a great strength of character, determination and positivity during her successful battle with NH Lymphoma and stem cell therapy more than twenty years ago and as she recently lived with advanced dementia.

The family thank the Ottawa Hospital BMT teams, Drs. Faught, Huebsch, Laskey, Lawrie Ray and the dedicated and caring staﬀ at Orchardview by the Mississippi Almonte Memory Care. A private memorial is planned.

Donations to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

 

