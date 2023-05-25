Jeanne Byford — obituary

Byford, Jeanne

Oct 23, 1933 – May 16, 2023

Jeanne died peacefully in Almonte, Ontario on May 16, 2023 surrounded by loving family. She is survived by a large family who will remember her with great fondness. Children: Leslie Adamson (Craig), Laura Fayder (Jim), Mark Southgate (Suzanne), Paul Southgate (Carole), Mike Southgate (Cindy). Grandchildren: Louisa Adamson, Emma Adamson, Geoff Adamson (Amanda), Grayson Fayder (Sherri), Ethan Fayder (Nadya), Tegan Gonneville (Heinrick), Garett Southgate, Tasha Southgate, Jonathan Southgate, Tyler Southgate (Brianna), Briana Southgate (Oleg), Caleigh Patterson (Sean). Great grandchildren: Dean Shewchuk, Corbin Adamson, Clara Adamson, Kyra Fayder, Melody Fayder, Paul James (PJ) Fayder, Louis Charles Gonneville, Alena Semenchuk, Vera Semenchuk, Alida Patterson, Amaya Patterson. She was pre-deceased by husbands Victor Southgate and Konrad Kastner, her parents (Leonard Hoare and Alice Byford) and two sisters (Janet Sullivan and Dee Griffiths). Jeanne was born in Walthamstow, Essex, England and during her life she moved and lived in over 15 places. In her later life she felt lucky to have travelled and lived in so many places with her husband and children. She immigrated to Canada in 1964 and the family spent time in Fort Churchill, Manitoba before moving to Kiruna and Jukkasjarvi in Sweden, and then Traisa in Germany before returning to Canada a second time. Further adventures continued in Sechelt, British Columbia, Labrador City, Newfoundland, and then Ottawa, Ontario.

Jeanne worked as a Secretary for 23 years at the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources in Bells Corners, Ottawa. She loved her job and working with the scientists until her retirement in 1998.

However, it was finding Almonte that captured her heart and gave her peace and comfort for the last 40 years of her life. Meeting Konrad and transforming their property on March Road gave her a new focus and finally peaceful enjoyment. Jeanne and Konrad would explore the area; also making long distance trips to Nova Scotia, PEI as well as Alaska and Yukon, until his death in 2008. She was a constant ambassador for Almonte as the friendly place she loved and never wanted to leave.

She will always be remembered for her love of music, her garden, her photos, her knitting and sewing and especially her devotion to her family.

Much appreciation to Joe and all the staff at Orchard View By the Mississippi Retirement Home for providing a fun and caring final home.

In memory of Jeanne, donations may be made to North Lanark Home Hospice, to continue their fine work providing comfort and support for end-of-life individuals and their families.

The funeral will be held in the near future at the Auld Kirk Cemetery followed by a reception at Orchardview By the Mississippi Wellness Centre. Please visit www.crgamble.com website for date, time and location information.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com