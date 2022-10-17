Monday, October 17, 2022
The BillboardJen Noxon & The Brindled Cats Present an Afternoon of Jazzy Tunes

Jen Noxon & The Brindled Cats Present an Afternoon of Jazzy Tunes

On Sunday, October 30 from 4-6pm, singer/songwriter and community choir leader Jennifer Noxon (guitar, vocals, percussion) will be serving up a tasty afternoon of beloved jazz standards and original songs along with toe-tapping Brendan Gawn on acoustic bass and guitar whiz Rob McMurray. All three are Almonte-based and have graced stages at various musical events in the area and beyond – the latest being the grand opening of The Dairy Distillery in Almonte.

These three seasoned musicians have been performing and playing in other configurations for years. They came together a few years ago as neighbours who share the love for well-crafted and fun songs.

The wood stove will be fired up with the concert taking place in the intimate and atmospheric Union Hall – just 9 minutes west of Almonte. Tickets ($20 +fees) are available at ticketsplease.ca.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

