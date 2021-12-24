MacLachlan, Joseph “Joey”

With very heavy hearts the family announces that Joey passed away suddenly in Perth on Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021. He was in his 41st year. Joey is survived by his loving Momma, Karen MacLachlan of Arnprior. Predeceased by his Pappy, Joe MacLachlan. Special friend of Michelle Parsons and loved Dad of Cassidy Ann “Cassie”. Fondly remembered by his Uncle Arch and Aunt Ed (Glenn and Kathy Arthur) of Arnprior and their family. Dear nephew of Kathy Potter (Scott) of Sparwood, B.C., Will Strohl of Toronto and Sharon Nadeau of North Bay. Predeceased by his uncle, Brian “Bubba” MacLachlan. Sadly missed by his Canine Buddy, Storm. Joey’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A Family Funeral Service will be webcast live from the Pilon Family Chapel on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at 11 o’clock. In memory of Joey, please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Society.

