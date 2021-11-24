JOHN DAVID DREW 1931 – 2021 John David Drew, aged 90, third child and second son of Harold Lewis Drew and Edith Eliza Drew (Briggs) of Oshawa passed away on October 27, 2021. Predeceased by his sister Margaret Joyce Campbell and his brother Wilson Briggs Drew. John enjoyed a long and interesting life. He loved and was loved. He has long forgiven those who trespassed against him, as hopes to be forgiven also. John was predeceased by his wife Geraldine Denise (Peterson) Drew, and is survived by his wife Barbara Joan (Howard) Drew. At John’s request his ashes will be interred at Parksville, B.C.