John Emig — obituary

In Loving Memory of

John George Emig

1935 – 2024

With profound sadness we announce the death of John Emig on October 31,2024.

He was born in Aalen, Germany in 1935 and emigrated to Canada in September of 1953 with his family. He is predeceased by his parents, and siblings – Kurt, Klaus, Helga and Heidi. John became a proud Canadian citizen in 1958.

He was a true family man who is survived by Irene, his wife of 66 years, their sons Kenneth (Angela), Andrew (Laura), and 14 year old grandson Dylan of whom he was so proud; nieces Michaela, Andrea, Lisa and nephew David and their families.

John often spoke of being fortunate to have had a good life and happy to spend the past 15 years in Almonte where he attended St. Paul’s Anglican Church and with great pleasure, sang in the choir.

He played guitar and appreciated music from the purity and simplicity of Gregorian chants, to the blues, to folk.

John enjoyed the challenge of his work with both Teperman Wrecking and Priestly Demolition for 44 years from Newfoundland to Alberta, where, in taking down buildings he had to think of how they had been built. He respected and was respected by his crews.

When asked what he would have studied if able to attend university he would quickly respond – “engineering”. This same thought process went into designing and constructing structures around the home including garages, tree houses, sheds, and gazebos.

He loved to share his many stories about some of the jobs, interactions with other people, or his family history from the 1700’s and forwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Almonte General Hospital in John’s memory would be greatly appreciated by our family for the outstanding, constant care of John by Dr. Ray and all the nursing staff during his last several stays.

John’s life will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Almonte on Saturday, 16 November 2024 at 2 p.m. preceded by visitation at the church at 12:30 p.m. and followed by a reception in the church hall.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com