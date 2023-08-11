John Stephenson — obituary

Stephenson, John Francis

1947-2023

On Saturday, August 5th, 2023.

At the age of 76 at Almonte General Hospital.

Beloved husband of Gretta Bradley. Loved by his brother Michael and wife Barbara Stephenson and his nephews Andrew and John of Toronto, his stepbrother Roger Rowley of Calgary and stepsister Andrea Rowley of Kingston. Loving father of Rebecca Phillips of New York, New York, Tyler Stephenson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jessica Frye and her husband Andy of Knoxville, Tennessee, Derek Stephenson and his wife Carla of Columbus, Ohio and Coale Mousseau (stepson) and his wife Mia Koriakin of Ottawa, Ontario. He is loved and missed by his many grandchildren.

A celebration of John’s life will be held on Saturday, October 14 in the Harbourview Hall at the Nepean Sailing Club, 3259 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario at 1 pm.

The family wish to thank our family doctor, the palliative care nurses of St. Elizabeth and all the staff at the Almonte Hospital for the kind and compassionate care he received throughout his struggle with COPD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Almonte General Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com